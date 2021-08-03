© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
President Biden Calls Out DeSantis, Other Governors Who Have Banned Mask Mandates at White House Coronavirus Briefing

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 3, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT
Photo: Joe Biden

President Joe Biden spoke out against governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis who have banned mask mandates in schools, calling it bad public health policy.

Biden’s comments came at a coronavirus update at the White House Tuesday night.

The president says just two states, Florida and Texas, account for one third of all new COVID cases in the entire country. 

He says if governors can’t do the right thing to beat the pandemic, then they should not constrain businesses and universities who want to do so.

"I say to these governors please help, but if you aren’t going to help at least get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.”

The president says executive orders like DeSantis’s are dangerous. 

“And it’s clear to me and to most of the medical experts, that the decisions being made like not allowing mask mandates in schools and the like, are bad health policy. Bad health policy.”

Biden says it’s clear the only way to stop the spread is by getting vaccinated and wearing face masks.

He says the data is clear-states like Vermont that have reached herd immunity only added five new COVID cases per day. Whereas, Florida added more than 21,000 in one day alone.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
