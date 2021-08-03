© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

If You're Stranded You're Not Alone: Spirit Airlines Has Canceled 179 Flights at Orlando International Airport

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 3, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT
Photo: Gabrielle Henderson
Photo: Gabrielle Henderson

Some passengers are still stranded at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday after Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights at the airport since Sunday. 

Spirit Airlines has canceled a total of 179 flights at Orlando International Airport, both arriving and departing the airport, Sunday through Tuesday.

In a statement, spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell says the current situation, “can be attributed to a number of factors including weather, staffing reductions, a resumed heavy volume of travelers and certainly the pandemic.”

Fennell says staff at the airport continue to work with Spirit Airlines to distribute information to passengers about rescheduled flights. 

In a separate statement, Spirit says they are, “working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, to re-accommodate our guests.” 

Passengers should check their flight status before arriving at MCO at spirit.com/#flightstatus

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19pandemicCentral Florida NewsSpirit AirlinesOrlando International Airport
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details