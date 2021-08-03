© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Commissioner Fried Sounds the Alarm on Rising Pediatric COVID Cases in Florida at Daily Update

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 3, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT
Photo: Humphrey Muleba
The state now accounts for one in four new COVID cases in the country.

Fried says Florida has the highest rate of COVID-related hospitalizations in kids. 

She says the Department of Health reported 10,785 new COVID-19 infections in children under 12 years old between July 23rd and 29th. 

“That’s an average of 1,540 new cases per day. And the infection rates are worse for children who are eligible for the vaccine. There are over 11,048 new cases amongst those 12 to 19 that same exact week.”

But Fried says especially concerning is a rise in hospitalizations in kids. 

“According to the CDC, Florida had 32 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations per day between July 24th and 30th. Adjusted for population, that’s 0.76 kids hospitalized per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the country.”

Fried says as a stepmom of three boys, she’s making sure they all wear masks this fall when classes start up again to protect them against the Delta variant.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
