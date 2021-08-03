© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Soundtrack For Space & The Curious Case Of Dimming Stars

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 3, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT
Artemis Music founders Bob Richards (L) and Krisptopher Houck (R). Photo: Artemis Music.
Artemis Music founders Bob Richards (L) and Krisptopher Houck (R). Photo: Artemis Music.

The soundtrack of space. From Gustov Holtz’s suite "The Planets" to Kubrick’s choice of "Blue Danube" in 2001: A Space Odyssey, certain pieces of music are just cosmic.

Now, a new project by a space entrepreneur and musician is building upon the soundtrack of space by beaming songs into the cosmos, starting from the International Space Station.

We’ll speak with Bob Richards and Kristopher Houck about the aim of their Artemis Music program and how they learned to listen to the sounds of the universe.

Then, last year we talked about the dimming of the star Betelgeuse. Since then, another star has curiously dimmed. What gives?

We’ll speak with our panel of expert scientists Josh Colwell, Addie Dove and Jim Cooney from the University of Central Florida and hosts of the podcast Walkabout the Galaxy about the strange cases of dimming stars.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details