Publix, Walmart Employees Mask Up Again in Florida to Stop the Spread of New COVID Cases

Starting Monday all Publix employees, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must wear face masks while helping customers in Florida stores.

The mask must fully cover the person’s nose and mouth.

In a statement, the Lakeland-based grocery chain says the change in policy is based on new CDC recommendations for people living and working in high-transmission areas.

The company has not required its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at this time.

Another company, Walmart is also requiring its workers to mask up in Florida stores due to the high risk of contracting the virus in the state.

Walmart says all home office workers and management level staff must show proof of vaccination by October 4th.

Florida marked its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations over the weekend.



