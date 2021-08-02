Orange County Will Open a Second County-Wide COVID Testing Site on Tuesday

Orange County is opening a second COVID-19 testing site tomorrow at 9 am on the east side of the county.





The site will open at the Econ Soccer Complex on Tuesday at 9 am and then every day after that, 7 days a week between 9 am and 5 pm.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the site is drive thru only.

“There is a four person limit per vehicle and no walkups will be available. We will continue to explore options for offering additional vaccination sites within the county.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/13019_OC-UPDATE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The Barnett Park testing site remains open 7 days a week between 9 am and 5 pm. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this site.

With cases on the rise again and the end of the CDC eviction moratorium, Demings also encouraged families to take advantage of county-wide rental assistance.

He says 5.58 million dollars has been distributed so far to over 1,000 families in the area.

“We’re asking Orange County residents who are behind on their rent payment due to the pandemic to please consider making an application through our website at ocfl.net.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/13020_OC-UPDATE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Demings says the program which can provide up to 12 months in back rent is available to all those living in Orange County, except those within the corporate limits of Orlando - that’s because the city has its own housing assistance program.