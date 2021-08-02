© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

MTV marks 40th anniversary with a new 'Moon Person' design

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 2, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
astronaut-michael-collins-studies-flight-plan-during-simulation-training-at-the-kennedy-space-center-prior-to-the-scheduled-apollo-11-mission
Astronaut Michael Collins, studies flight plan during simulation training at the Kennedy Space Center prior to the scheduled Apollo 11 missio

Forty years after its founding, MTV is relaunching.

The media network unveiled a large scale “Moon Person” during a ceremony Sunday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The new design was inspired by a Moon Person image created this year by Kehinde Wiley.

Wiley painted the portrait of former President Barack Obama for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. NASA footage of the historic Apollo 11 landing in 1969, with the MTV flag added to the mix, were the first images to appear on MTV back on August 1, 1981.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details