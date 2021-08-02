© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida has distributed only 2% of funds to help renters

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 2, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Logan Huff
Photo: Logan Huff

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida has distributed only 2% of the $870 million in federal funds it has received so far to keep renters in their homes during the pandemic by paying their landlords.

That's even though a nationwide eviction moratorium ended.

Housing advocates fear the end of the CDC moratorium could result in hundreds of thousands of Florida renters being evicted in the coming weeks.

They worry it will force some to become homeless just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Florida has distributed only $18.3 million to about 4,300 applicants.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details