Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 2, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Sylwia Bartyzel
Sylwia Bartyzel

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That's according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday.

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations. That is according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
