New Carnival ship is first to cruise from Port Canaveral

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 1, 2021 at 4:33 AM EDT
Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first cruise ship to set sail from Port Canaveral with paying customers since the start of the pandemic in the U.S. in March 2020 was leaving on a seven-day journey.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship had about 70% of its normal 5,282-passenger capacity on its maiden voyage through the Caribbean.

It left the Florida Space Coast port on Saturday night.

Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship to have a roller coaster and it also is powered by liquid natural gas, a first for a cruise ship in the Americas. Mardi Gras was the fifth Carnival Cruise Line ship to resume service.

Tags
Central Florida News
