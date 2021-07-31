© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tom Brady's knee feels fine, happy to be back to work

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 31, 2021 at 2:52 AM EDT
tampa-bay-quarterback-tom-brady-tossed-three-touchdowns-in-the-first-half-of-super-bowl-55-it-was-bradys-seventh-super-bowl-victory-and-his-first-with-the-bucs
Getty Images
/
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says his surgically repaired knee feels good and he’s happy to be back to work with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed recently that he played all of last season with a torn medial collateral ligament that required surgery shortly after the Bucs dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL title game in February.

The soon-to-be 44-year-old quarterback’s recovery has progressed well enough that Brady has shed the black sleeve he’s worn since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in 2008 and is practicing without it.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details