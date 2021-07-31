© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Nani scores late, lifts Orlando City over Atlanta United

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 31, 2021 at 2:49 AM EDT
Photo: Orlando City
Photo: Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nani scored on a late header and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Friday night to move into second place in the Eastern Conference.

Nani got behind the back line of the defense to finish Silvester van der Water’s in-swinging cross in the 87th minute.

Orlando City tied it at 2 in the 79th minute when van der Water headed down Benji Michel’s header pass.

Josef Martínez scored for Atlanta 48 seconds into the match, and Kyle Smith tied it in the 43rd minute.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
