Orange County Public Schools Will Give Employees $200 Dollars To Get a COVID Shot

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 30, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT
Photo: Kyo Azuma
Photo: Kyo Azuma

Orange County Public Schools is offering teachers and other staff a one-time bonus to get a COVID-19 vaccine as cases continue to surge in Central Florida.


Orange County Public School employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine by October 31st and provide a copy of their vaccination card stand to earn $200 dollars. 

All hourly, part- and full-time employees are eligible to receive the one-time bonus.

In a statement OCPS says, “Orange County Public Schools remains committed to the health of our employees.” 

The money for the incentive program comes from the Biden administration’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II federal funding package.

In total, the district estimates the program will cost around $5 million dollars to nudge some 23,000 employees to get vaccinated. 

Florida averaged nearly 16,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the past week according to the latest numbers from the state's Department of Health, as many school districts still are only strongly encouraging face masks for teachers and students.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
