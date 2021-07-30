© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Magic select Jalen Suggs at No. 5, Franz Wagner at No. 8

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 30, 2021 at 2:18 AM EDT
Photo: Jalen Suggs

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — When the Orlando Magic’s hopes of moving up in the NBA draft never materialized, they instead used their picks to select former Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs fifth and German forward Franz Wagner eighth.

Owners of two top-eight picks for the first time in franchise history, the Magic had hopes of packaging those selections and moving into the draft’s top four.

However, when they failed to find a trade to their liking, the Magic stood pat and chose Suggs and Wagner.

Suggs, the USWBA National Freshman of the Year, famously banked in a winning, half-court shot in the NCAA Final Four semifinal game against UCLA. Wagner, who averaged 12.5 points in his one season at Michigan, could join brother Moritz Wagner in Orlando.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
