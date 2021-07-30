© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida virus cases soar, hospitals near last summer's peak

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 30, 2021 at 2:21 AM EDT
Photo: Vera Davidova
MIAMI (AP) — Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients continue to soar in Florida with at least two areas in the state surpassing previous peaks reached during last summer’s surge.

Local officials are calling on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare an emergency though the governor has resisted new pandemic restrictions.

A large hospital system in Jacksonville said Thursday that its hospitals were at maximum capacity, and its emergency centers were also at a critical point.

In Brevard County, two hospitals began setting up treatment tents at its emergency departments. Florida hospitals reported nearly 9,000 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, not far off from last year's of close to 10,200 cases.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
