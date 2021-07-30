EXPLAINER: How Florida is struggling to get aid to tenants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The end of tenant protections this weekend has raised concerns that thousands of Florida residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

The state has $1.4 billion to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses, but the flow of money has been slow to reach those in need.

Parts of the state have some of the country's most expensive rental markets, including Miami. In the Tampa Bay area, median rents have surged by more than 21%.

Meanwhile, housing assistance groups have been trying to help displaced tenants keep roofs over their heads.