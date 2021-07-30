© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coronovirus weekly update: Florida death toll surpasses 39,000

By Joe Byrnes
Published July 30, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT
These chart from Florida's COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report show cases and test positivity rising sharply in July.
These chart from Florida's COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report show cases and test positivity rising sharply in July.

Florida deaths from COVID-19 rose by 409 to 39,079 this week as new cases continued to climb.

The state averaged 15,782 cases a day over the past seven days. Meanwhile, CDC data shows Florida accounted for 22% of all the new coronavirus cases in America.

The state no longer provides information on hospitalizations.

But the CDC reports that Covid hospital admissions are surging throughout Central Florida. They more than doubled in Volusia County this week compared to last and increased 80 percent in Marion.

One positive note from the state's weekly overview: Vaccinations have increased steadily throughout the month of July. And more than 10 million Floridians are fully vaccinated.

But that's still only 46% of the overall population.

In most Central Florida counties, more than one in five coronavirus tests are coming back positive for the virus.

Brevard, Lake, Marion, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties all exceeded 20% positivity. In Volusia, it was 27%.

Statewide, the pandemic continues to worsen, with positivity increasing to 18.1%.

Tags
coronaviruscoronavirus updateCentral Florida NewsHealth
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details