Press secretary liked DeSantis so much, she asked for a job

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 29, 2021 at 3:04 AM EDT
florida-gov-ron-desantis-speaks-to-the-media-about-the-cruise-industry-during-a-press-conference-at-portmiami-in-april-desantis-faces-criticism-for-failing-to-do-all-he-could-on-floridas-biggest-en
Getty Images
/
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media about the cruise industry during a press conference at PortMiami on April 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Governor announced that the state is suing the federal government to allow cruises to resume in Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On March 19, 30-year-old Christina Pushaw wrote an email to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ then-press secretary.

She was ready to make a move. Pushaw was a Washington communications professional who said she admired how DeSantis dealt with unflattering press coverage.

She wrote that she was inspired to move to Florida because of how the governor navigated the pandemic.

She attached her resume, which was obtained by the Tampa Bay Times in a records request. Six weeks later Pushaw became press secretary with a $120,000 salary.

She's become one of the governor's loudest drumbeats on the internet. Since mid-June she's tweeted at least 3,800 times to her 11,400 Twitter followers.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
