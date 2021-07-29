© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida mayors defy DeSantis with mask, vaccine mandates

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 29, 2021 at 3:01 AM EDT
Photo: Raychel Espiritu

MIAMI (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to soar, two Florida mayors are announcing mask and vaccine mandates and defying the governor who is firmly opposed to any pandemic restrictions.

Miami-Dade County’s mayor says masks will again be required at indoor county facilities following new federal guidelines recommending that even people vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks.

And Orange County's mayor went a step further to require all 4,200 nonunion employees get their first COVID-19 shot by the end of August.

A new state law gives Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the power to invalidate local measures and blocks government entities from requiring vaccination.

