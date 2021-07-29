Disney World will require guests to wear masks regardless of vaccine status

Beginning Friday, Disney World will require all guests 2 years old and older -- including those vaccinated against Covid-19 -- to wear masks indoors.

Disney World's expanded mask requirement, which comes as Orange County's Covid cases and hospital admissions have risen by about 50 percent in the past week, reflects new guidance from the CDC.

Because of the Delta variant, vaccinated people are advised to mask up indoors in public places, in areas of high transmission.

That means Orange County and ALL of Florida.

Mayor Jerry Demings has declared an emergency and ordered county employees to get vaccinated and wear masks. He hopes to keep Orlando open for business.

"We are therefore pleading that businesses and other public sector employers mandate that your employees get vaccinated and patrons and employees alike wear masks," Demings said.

In Brevard County, the Kennedy Space Center is also mandating masks for everyone indoors.