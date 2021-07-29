© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney World will require guests to wear masks regardless of vaccine status

By Joe Byrnes
Published July 29, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Beginning Friday, Disney World will require all guests 2 years old and older -- including those vaccinated against Covid-19 -- to wear masks indoors.

Disney World's expanded mask requirement, which comes as Orange County's Covid cases and hospital admissions have risen by about 50 percent in the past week, reflects new guidance from the CDC.

Because of the Delta variant, vaccinated people are advised to mask up indoors in public places, in areas of high transmission.

That means Orange County and ALL of Florida.

Mayor Jerry Demings has declared an emergency and ordered county employees to get vaccinated and wear masks. He hopes to keep Orlando open for business.

"We are therefore pleading that businesses and other public sector employers mandate that your employees get vaccinated and patrons and employees alike wear masks," Demings said.

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/jerrydemings072821.mp3"][/audio]

In Brevard County, the Kennedy Space Center is also mandating masks for everyone indoors.

Tags
Central Florida NewsDisney WorldHealth
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details