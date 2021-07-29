Commissioner Fried Encourages Bipartisan Vaccination With Fox News PSA

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is running a vaccine PSA on Fox News on Friday to appeal to Republican voters in the state to get vaccinated.





A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found, the average vaccination rate in counties that voted for Trump was 35 percent, while counties that voted for Biden were nearer to 47 percent.

In the ad, Fried name drops several well known Republicans and conservatives who support the vaccine including former President Donald Trump.

“Sean Hannity, Steve Doocy and your family doctor all agree vaccines will save your life, your job and our economy. Even Donald Trump recommends getting vaccinated.”

Fried likens the effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic to the Allies fight in World War II against the Nazis.

“Think about it. The Greatest Generation had to defeat the Nazis to preserve our way of life. You’re only being asked to get a shot. So be a patriot. Turn off the TV and go get vaccinated.”

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis like Fried says “vaccines work” and has pushed for seniors especially to get vaccinated.

But unlike Fried, DeSantis does not support county-wide restrictions like mask mandates.

If she wins the Democratic primary, Fried will face off against DeSantis in 2024 for the governorship.

Find the vaccine nearest you by clicking here.