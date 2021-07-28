© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In-state foes Florida, UCF to open 2-for-1 series in 2024

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 28, 2021 at 2:43 AM EDT
Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture on Flickr.
Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture on Flickr.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida and UCF have agreed to play a two-for-one series that begins in 2024 and concludes nearly a decade later.

It's the arrangement the Gators wanted for years.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin got the deal he requested but only after former UCF AD Danny White left Orlando to take the same position at Tennessee.

White wanted a two-game, home-and-home series. Since UCF is not a Power Five school, Stricklin only would sign on for a two-for-one scenario or a neutral-site matchup.

Under the contract announced Tuesday, the Gators will host the Knights in 2024 and 2033. UF will play in Orlando in 2030.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details