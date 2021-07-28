COVID Surge Puts Orange County Under State Of Emergency

Orange County is once again under a state of emergency as coronavirus cases surge. Florida reported 16,038 new cases Tuesday according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With 1,371 new cases in Orange County, mayor Jerry Demings said cases were at an all time high. He said the community needs to pull together to keep businesses running and prevent an economic collapse.

“We are therefore pleading that businesses and other public sector employers mandate that your employees get vaccinated and patrons and employees alike wear masks,” said Demings.

Masks are now required inside county buildings, and county employees must get their first vaccination by the end of August if they haven't already. But Demings said Florida law prevents him from mandating face masks indoors across the county.

“I'm taking the action that I believe that is legally defensible today, and a measured approach, based upon this community that I know the best. When we have pleaded with them to follow the recommendations that we have put in place, they have done so.”

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World announced that beginning on Friday it will require theme park guests to wear masks indoors and on transportation, regardless of vaccination status.