22 concealed carry permits suspended after Capitol breach

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 28, 2021 at 2:46 AM EDT
Photo: Louis Velazquez

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s only Democrat elected statewide has suspended concealed carry weapons permits for 22 people involved in the U.S. Capitol breach.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, whose office oversees the permits, said Tuesday the suspensions were effective immediately for anyone participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection who is charged with a felony or certain other offenses.

Fried said more suspensions could come in the future as prosecutions from the Capitol breach continue.

Fried is seeking the Democratic nomination for Florida governor, along with former governor and current U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and others. The winner would face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 election.

