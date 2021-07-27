Starliner's Redo & Measuring The Pulse Of Mars

Boeing’s Starliner is set to launch on an uncrewed mission from Cape Canaveral to the International Space Station later this week on a critical test mission to certify the vehicle to fly astronauts.

It’s a redo of a previous test attempt in late 2019 that failed to reach the space station. We’ll speak with Michelle Parker, Boeing’s space and launch chief engineer about the mission and what the team learned from the previous attempt.

Then, a robot on Mars is measuring the pulse of the planet. NASA’s InSight mission is listening to seismic activity and its findings are shedding some light on what’s happening below the surface of Mars.

We’ll speak with space journalist and WeMartians podcast host Jake Robins about the findings and what’s below the rust colored surface of Mars.