© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Tax Collector's Office Employees Must be Vaccinated by August 31st

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 27, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT
Photo: Spencer Davis
Photo: Spencer Davis

Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph says all employees must be vaccinated by the end of next month. 

All employees at the Orange County Tax Collector’s Office must be vaccinated by August 31st. 

Tax Collector Scott Randolph says this new policy will not only protect staff and patrons that frequent the office, but ensure that the office can stay open and function normally.

“We’re really a vital government agency that cannot afford to be closed. We have 800,000 people that come through our office every single year. And they don’t expect to catch COVID when they’re in our office and we can’t afford to be closed down because of outbreaks.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/tax-collector-clip-13001.wav"][/audio]

But he says there is a procedure in place for people who might have exemptions.

“We have a couple of employees that are pregnant, seeing that obviously if their doctor recommends that they don’t receive a vaccine, they won’t be required to receive a vaccine while they’re pregnant. You know if an employee comes to us with a medical exception signed off by a doctor we’ll give them that exception. And the same for a religious exception.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/13002_TAX-COLLECTOR_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Randolph says people with sincere religious beliefs that prohibit them from getting vaccines may also be exempt from the vaccine. 

He says anyone who is not vaccinated, must wear a face mask and possibly submit to weekly COVID tests. 

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details