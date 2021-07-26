© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The son-in-law also rises, wins Hemingway look-alike contest

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 26, 2021 at 3:01 AM EDT
Photo: Sloppy Joe's

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — There’s a new Ernest Hemingway look-alike in Key West.

Zach Taylor and his white beard won this year’s contest to celebrate the author during the island’s annual Hemingway Days festival.

The 63-year-old business owner from Ambrose, Georgia, beat out 136 other entrants at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, the Key West saloon where Hemingway frequently drank.

Competing in the contest is a family affair for Taylor. His late father-in-law, Carlie Coley, was the winner in 2000. His wife and mother-in-law shared his victory celebration Saturday night.

Danielle Prieur
