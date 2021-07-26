© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Mayor Demings Says Orange County is Officially in Crisis Mode as It Reports Some 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Daily

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 26, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT
Photo: Fusion Medical Animation
Orange County is now averaging some 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day according to the latest update from county officials on Monday. 

The county reported 1,052 new cases on Friday and 960 new cases on Saturday. 

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county is officially in crisis mode and he recommends residents get vaccinated and mask up to protect themselves and others. 

“Now these numbers are extraordinary. We are seeing nearly 1,000 new cases in Orange County daily. Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year. It took us approximately one month last year before we saw 1,000 cases cumulatively here within Orange County. Now we’re seeing them daily.”

Demings says he is consulting the county’s legal team to determine what if any action the county could take in the next day or so to curb the spread.  

“This next 24 to 48 hours or so are going to be critical to any decisions that I would make in that regard.”

The county is currently reporting a near 14 percent 14-day rolling positivity rate. 

coronavirus covid-19 Central Florida News Vaccine
Danielle Prieur
