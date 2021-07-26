© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Unemployment Lawsuit Wants Federal Benefits To Return

By Talia Blake
Published July 26, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT
Photo: Alexander Mils
Photo: Alexander Mils

A trio of attorneys have filed a lawsuit against Florida’s governor and the state Department of Economic Opportunity in an effort to get the state to opt back into the $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits. 

Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Broward County Sunday afternoon on behalf of 10 residents who say they’ve faced financial struggles due to the state putting an end to federal unemployment benefits. The suit is looking to reinstate benefits for all Floridians, not just the ones named in this case.

While the federal benefits could have continued until September, state officials decided to terminate them early at the end of June. They cited a shortage in people applying for jobs as their reason. 

Florida is one of 26 states that prematurely ended federal unemployment benefits. 

