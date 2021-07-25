© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brady, Bucs eager to get to work, defend Super Bowl title

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 25, 2021 at 3:43 AM EDT
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all in to try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

All 22 starters return after coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht fulfilled a promise to keep an ultra-talented roster around Tom Brady, who will turn 44 during training camp.

The Bucs finished last season on an eight-game winning streak, becoming the first team to play and win a Super Bowl staged in its home stadium. Brady excelled despite not having a normal offseason and training camp to prepare for his first season with Tampa Bay.

The Bucs expect to be even better offensively and defensively with a full training camp to prepare to defend their title.

Danielle Prieur
