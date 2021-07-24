© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Red tide uptick spurs respiratory warning at Florida beaches

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 24, 2021 at 3:03 AM EDT
Photo: Angello Pro
Photo: Angello Pro

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The National Weather Service says people may experience respiratory problems because of a persistent bloom of toxic red tide off Florida’s Gulf coast.

The service issued a “beach hazards statement” affecting the oceanfront shores in Pinellas County from 11:30 a.m. Friday through at least 10 p.m. Saturday. People with asthma, emphysema or any chronic lung disease may be more sensitive.

Many experts suspect the fish-killing red tide outbreak in the Tampa Bay area has been exacerbated by the release earlier this year of more than 200 million gallons of contaminated water from an old phosphate operation in Manatee County.

Central Florida NewsEnvironmentred tide
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
