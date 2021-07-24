© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Keys sea turtle participates in Tour de Turtles

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 24, 2021 at 3:13 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Turtle Hospital
Photo: Florida Turtle Hospital

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A juvenile green sea turtle rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital has been fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released from a Keys beach to join the 14th Tour de Turtles, a marathon-like race that follows long-distance migration of sea turtles over three months.

The educational outreach program organized by the Sea Turtle Conservancy raises awareness about sea turtles and threats to their survival.

Dubbed “Lucky Pulse” by her rescuers for a pulse-like marking on her head, the Keys turtle was released Friday to raise awareness about her own affliction.

She was found off the Keys March 17, entangled in fishing trap line and covered with fibropapilloma, debilitating tumors that develop from a herpes-like virus that affects sea turtles around the world.

Central Florida Newsturtlesea turtle
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
