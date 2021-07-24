© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations jump significantly again

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 24, 2021 at 3:07 AM EDT
Photo: Marcelo Leal
Photo: Marcelo Leal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations again jumped significantly this week as the vaccination rate in rural counties where some of the worst outbreaks are occurring remains well below the state and national average.

The state hospital association says about 5,300 Floridians are now hospitalized with COVID, a 65% jump since last week and nearly a tripling since June 14.

Officials have said more than 95% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated.

The number of vaccinations administered has also stalled, with 58% of the state’s adults fully inoculated, up only slightly from last week. The state remains just below the national rate of 60%.

