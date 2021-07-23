© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Report: Disney may get $570M in tax breaks for new campus

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 23, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Erik Mclean

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney stands to benefit from more than a half billion dollars in tax breaks for building a new regional campus in central Florida.

The campus promises to employ at least 2,000 professional employees who will be relocating from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.

Documents obtained by the Orlando Sentinel show the company could claim more than $570 million in tax breaks over 20 years for the project.

That would be among the largest in Florida history for a single corporation. The documents show Disney’s capital investment for the project could be as much as $864 million.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
