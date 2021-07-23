© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando's Coleman Watson is Running for U.S. Senate

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 23, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT
coleman-2

Watson announced he’s running for U.S. Senate on Friday.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2KgAZcy0YI[/embed]

Coleman Watson joins Democratic challengers like Congresswoman Val Demings in vying for incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio’s seat in the U.S. Congress. 

Watson is a husband and father of two, attorney and businessman and stroke survivor.

In a campaign video posted to his website, he says he wants to fight for equal access to healthcare based on his experiences in the hospital and later in rehab for aphasia. Aphasia causes slowed speech but does not affect a person's intellect. 

Actress Sharon Stone among others have the same condition.

“After years of defending people’s rights, I was needing my own champion. I faced something too many of us in Florida go through. Medical bills that left my family in ruins.”

Watson continues to describe how his family struggled to pay for his continued treatment. In fact, he was forced to teach himself how to speak again when therapy covered by his insurance plan ran out.

“We have health insurance but it was not enough for my treatment or to save us from bankruptcy.”

Demings has already raised 4.6 million dollars, the most on the side of the Democrats, while incumbent Rubio has raised 12.9 million.

Read Watson's full statement below.

Tags
Central Florida NewsColeman Watsonstroke survivor
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details