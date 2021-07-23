© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando VA Restricts Visitors as Coronavirus Cases Surge in Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT
Photo: Israel Palacio

The Orlando VA is restricting visitors to its medical facilities due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Orange County.

Veterans in the emergency room are only allowed one guest who is directly involved in their care and who couldn’t otherwise interact with medical staff virtually. 

While veterans in Community Living will only be allowed visitors through a contactless booth. 

Families are encouraged to use Facetime, Skype and other video messaging apps to communicate with their loved one instead. 

iPads are available upon request after a veteran is admitted to the Orlando VA to help with communication with family and friends. 

In a statement on Twitter, OVAHCS officials say, “We appreciate your cooperation as we work to best protect our American heroes and team members.”

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
