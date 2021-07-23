© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Michel, Perea help Orlando City beat Union 2-1

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 23, 2021 at 2:42 AM EDT
Photo: Joshua Hoehne @mrthetrain
Photo: Joshua Hoehne @mrthetrain

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Benji Michel opened the scoring in the 10th minute, 20-year-old Andrés Perea added a goal and Orlando City beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1.

Orlando City (7-3-4) snapped its three-game winless streak and moved past Philadelphia (6-4-5) into second, behind the New England Revolution, in the Eastern Conference with 25 points this season.

Goalkeeper Matt Freese made his second start of the season as Andre Blake is with Jamaica for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Philadelphia lost for just the second time since May 8, the second of back-to-back losses to start the season.

Kacper Przybylko’s one-touch shot off a cross by Olivier Mbaizo rolled past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, who finished with four saves for Orlando City, into the net to make it 2-1 in the 68th minute.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
