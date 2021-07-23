© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hemingway Look-Alike Contest returns to the Florida Keys

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 23, 2021 at 2:40 AM EDT
Joe Maxey, second from left, celebrates his victory at the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest Saturday, July 20, 2019,at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. Competing for the eighth time, Maxey beat 141 other contestants to claim top honors. The competition highlighted activities during the yearly Hemingway Days festival that honors author Ernest Hemingway who lived in Key West during the 1930s. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)
Andy Newman
/
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The 40th edition of an Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest has begun at an iconic Key West bar formerly frequented by the author.

Thursday's opening marked the return of a contest canceled last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 70 stocky, bearded men resembling the late Hemingway competed in the first of two preliminary rounds. Another round is planned Friday and the winner is to be chosen Saturday night.

The three-night contest is a cornerstone of the island’s Hemingway Days festival, a salute to his writing talent, legacy and adventurous life.

Hemingway lived and wrote on the subtropical island for most of the 1930s.

