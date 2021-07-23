© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brother of Miami condo victim heartbroken but not hopeless

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 23, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ikey Hedaya is still waiting for closure almost a month after the Surfside condo collapse.

He has given his DNA, talks frequently with the medical examiner and even reluctantly visited the collapse site to see for himself what is being done to find his big sister.

Fifty-four-year-old Estelle Hedaya appears to be the only missing victim yet to be identified after the June 24 collapse.

Although Ikey Hedaya is heartbroken, he is not hopeless. He says he believes that God took care of his sister. And he believes she will be responsible for blessings for those who knew her.

Central Florida NewsSurfsidecondo collapseMiami
