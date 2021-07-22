© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vikings-owning Wilfs finalize MLS purchase of Orlando City

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 22, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
orlando-city-soccer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The owners of the Minnesota Vikings have finalized the acquisition of Orlando City. The sale gives the Wilf family control of the MLS franchise.

Brothers Mark Wilf and Zygi Wilf and their cousin Lenny Wilf will be managing partners.

Mark Wilf will serve as chairman and governor. The price was not disclosed for the purchase. It includes the Orlando Pride club in the National Women’s Soccer League and Exploria Stadium in addition to several soccer-related assets.

The Wilf family became NFL owners when they bought the Vikings in 2005.

Tags
Central Florida Newssoccer
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details