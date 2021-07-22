Show Must Go On: Two Teams Left Standing at Florida Cup as Coronavirus Cases Surge Globally

Two teams have pulled out of the Florida Cup ahead of what was expected to be a busy weekend of football competition here in Orlando.

Inter Milan announced they had pulled out of the competition late Wednesday night.

In a Tweet, the team says their decision is, “due to the current risks involved in international travel as a result of the spread of the pandemic.”





The move comes just twenty four hours after Arsenal FC withdrew from the match.

But unlike with Inter, Arsenal says in a Tweet they were forced to stay home after, “a small number of positive tests” among the group that would have traveled to Orlando.





That leaves only two teams, Everton and Millonarios FC still in the game.









In a statement, Florida Cup officials say both of those clubs will continue to meet as scheduled on Saturday, July 25th with the match beginning at 6 pm.





Fans will automatically be refunded for any canceled games, and general admission tickets are still available for the July 25th and 28th games.