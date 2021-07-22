© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 22, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
A judge says victims and families who suffered losses in the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront Florida condominium will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially.

Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing Wednesday that sum includes insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and the expected proceeds from sale of the Surfside property where the structure once stood.

It does not include proceeds from any of the numerous lawsuits filed since the June 24 collapse that left at least 97 people dead.

Those lawsuits are being consolidated into a single class action potentially covering all victims and family members.

