© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Attorney General Moody Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Talia Blake
Published July 22, 2021 at 3:03 AM EDT
Image: Florida Attorney General Office via Wikimedia, Ashley Moody
Image: Florida Attorney General Office via Wikimedia, Ashley Moody

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s attorney general, Ashley Moody, tweeted Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moody tweeted, “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health." Republican Moody, 46, said she had been vaccinated for the virus earlier this year.

According to the Miami Herald, the news of Moody’s diagnosis comes just four days after she flew on the state plane with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senate President Wilton Simpson to the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, for a news conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. DeSantis’ office did not respond to a text message and email seeking comment late Wednesday on whether the Republican governor, who received a vaccine earlier this year, would get tested for COVID-19.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details