© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Second Florida man pleads guilty in Oath Keepers conspiracy, agrees to cooperate

By Joe Byrnes
Published July 21, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT
This altered image provided by the FBI shows members of the Oath Keepers in a "stack" formation on the U.S. Capitol steps on Jan. 6.
This altered image provided by the FBI shows members of the Oath Keepers in a "stack" formation on the U.S. Capitol steps on Jan. 6.

A second Florida man involved in the Oath Keepers conspiracy to attack the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with federal investigators.

Twenty-year-old Caleb Berry of Tampa pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

He and an Englewood man, who pleaded guilty last month, admit they were there on Jan. 6 to stop the certification of Joe Biden as president by "intimidating and coercing government personnel."

A federal indictment names 16 people -- and Berry was charged separately -- in a conspiracy by the Oath Keepers, a loosely organized anti-government group.

Prosecutors say it included training, coordination, encrypted communication, military-style gear and tactics and an armed quick-response force on standby.

They say Kelly Meggs of Dunnellon was a leader of the conspiracy in Florida. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody pending a trial set for Jan. 31.

Overall, at least 535 people have been charged federally in the Capitol riot.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOath Keepers
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details