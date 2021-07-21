© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando International Airport Closes Vaccination Site

By Talia Blake
Published July 21, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
People wait in line at Orlando International Airport. Photo: Danielle Prieur

If you’re traveling through Orlando International Airport, you will no longer be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine while you wait for your flight. MCO announced the abrupt closure of it’s vaccination site in a tweet Tuesday evening. 

They tweeted quote, “we apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience this may cause.” 

MCO has been offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to anyone 12 years of age daily since the beginning of June. 

The closure of that site comes as Orange County sees a spike in coronavirus cases. Orange County’s new positivity rate is around 11 percent, similar to what we were seeing in January. 

To find open vaccination sites in Central Florida, click here.

