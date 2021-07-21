© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Officials urge vaccines as coronavirus infections spike

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 21, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Mick Haupt

MIAMI (AP) — Officials in Florida’s most populous county are encouraging residents to get vaccinated against coronavirus as infection rates once again spike in the state.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other government, public safety and health officials released a statement Tuesday urging people to take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Miami-Dade has already achieved a vaccination rate of over 75%, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In less than a month, positive tests have increased from 3.6% to 8.6% in Miami-Dade County, officials said. In the last three weeks, the number of COVID-positive inpatients at Miami’s Jackson Health System has increased by 178%.

More than 95% of the new patients are unvaccinated, and more than 40% are under age 50.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
