Marion County Health Department announces coronavirus vaccinations in Marion Oaks, McIntosh

By Joe Byrnes
Published July 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT
lakevaccination-2

The Marion County Health Department is bringing coronavirus vaccinations to new sites south and west of Ocala.

On the vaccination front, the county trails all others in the Central Florida area, except Polk, where only 39 percent are fully vaccinated.

In Marion County, new COVID-19 cases rose by 162 percent last week, according to the CDC. Test positivity soared to more than 16 percent and hospitalizations rose sharply.

Just 42 percent of the population is fully immunized. And on average, fewer than 200 people a day are getting vaccinated.

The Health Department had been offering Pfizer and J&J vaccines at once-a-week clinics in eastern Marion County. Starting next week, the clinics will move to the west side.

On Thursdays, the team be at the Oberman Building in Rainbow Lakes Estates from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the Marion Oaks Community Center from 1:30 to 3:30.

On Fridays, it's the McIntosh Civic Center from 3 to 6 p.m.

Free shots are also available at area pharmacies and by appointment at the Health Department.

 

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
