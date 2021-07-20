© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Expands COVID-19 Testing at Barnett Park Site

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 20, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT
Photo: Mufid Majnun

Orange County has expanded COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park through August 31st as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the area. 

Orange County officials reported an 11.2 percent rolling 14-day positivity rate, more than double what it was three weeks ago.

The county reported some 2,051 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday alone. One hundred percent of those new cases are in unvaccinated people. 

Both residents and non-residents can get tested for free at the site from 9 am until 5 pm, 7 days a week now through August 31st.

No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is required. Both the molecular PCR and rapid antigen tests are available. 

Mayor Jerry Demings recommends unvaccinated and vaccinated residents wear face masks to protect themselves from the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
