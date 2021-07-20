© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Rep. Buchanan positive for COVID despite vaccine

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 20, 2021 at 1:04 AM EDT
Photo: JC Gellidon
Photo: JC Gellidon

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan says he's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus even though he was fully vaccinated against the disease.

Buchanan, a Republican who represents a Sarasota-based district, said in a news release Monday he got the test recently after experiencing “very mild flu-like symptoms.”

The congressman says he's quarantining at home and intends to return to work as soon as possible. The announcement comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the rise is mainly seasonal in nature and that vaccines cannot be forced on anyone.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details