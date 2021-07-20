Fishkind Conversations: How the Child Tax Credit will affect Central Florida families
Last week, the first monthly payments in the new Child Tax Credit program were paid to families, including nearly 60 million eligible children in the first monthly payment totaling $15 billion.
Eligible families received a payment of up to $300 month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child age 6-17.
The program is projected to lift 5 million children out of poverty, cutting the childhood poverty rate in half. Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE's Nicole Darden Creston what this means for Central Florida's economy.